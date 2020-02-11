The Goodhue boys' basketball team led by 17 points at the end of the first half and sustained the double-digit lead en route to a 73-51 win over Fillmore Central on Monday.

Will Opsahl led the scoring for the Wildcats with 16 points and a pair of 3-pointers. Sam Opsahl had 10 points with two 3-pointers, while Conor O'Reilly also had 10 points. Adam Poncelet scored nine points and Sam Peterson added eight points.

Cannon Falls 89, LeRoy-Ostrander 50

Cannon Falls poured in 60 points in the first and never looked back in an 89-50 win against LeRoy-Ostrander.

Bomber Drew Otte led the scoring barrage with 20 points and four 3-pointers. Luke Sjoquist scored 18 points. Rhett Schaefer and Marcus Banks each had 11 points. Grant Mech added nine points.

Schaeffer Academy 80, K-W 56

Schaeffer Academy led by 14 points at the half and continued to cruise in the second half en route to an 80-56 win over Kenyon-Wanamingo.

Tate Erlandson scored a team-high 16 points for the Knights. Laden Nerison was right behind Erlandson with 15 points. Casey Wesbur made three of the team's six 3-pointers, finishing the game with 11 points.

Randolph 61, Pine Island 42

Randolph blew past Pine Island 61-42, padding a 12-point lead at the half.

The Rockets were led by Nick Drinken's 15 points. Isaac Stoesz scored 14 points. Clay Nielsen had 10 points and AJ Weidner added eight points on two 3-pointers.

Carter O'Reilly led the Panthers with 11 points. Connor Bailey had 10 with two 3-pointers, while Max Owen and Dylan Holzer each had six points.