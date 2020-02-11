East Ridge 6, New Prague 0

East Ridge's Nate Somers and Jack Brown scored just seconds apart on Tuesday against New Prague, leading the team to a 6-0 win.

Somers scored the first goal of the game in the second period at the 4:13 mark. Just 24 seconds later, Brown would score.

Brown wasn't finished either, scoring at the 11 minute mark as well.

Marco Troje and Blake Polifka were also heavily involved in the Raptors' win, assisting on four goals. Troje also scored the final goal of the game.

East Ridge hasn't allowed a goal in their last three games. Over their last eight games, the Raptors have only lost one game and outscored their opponents 40-13.

East Ridge's final game of the year will be on Thursday against Mounds View at home.