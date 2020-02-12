New Life Academy 35, Trinity 23

New Life Academy's McKayla Montgomery led all scorers Tuesday night with 19, almost outscoring the team's opponent, winning 35-23.

19 points is Montgomery's season high, who is third in scoring average on the Eagles with 10 points per game.

New Life Academy held the TriHawks to just six first half points. The Eagles 35 points is the second lowest scoring total by the team this season.

New Life Academy has won their last two games after ending a three-game losing streak.

The Eagles next game will be Christ's Household of Faith at home on Thursday. A rematch between New Life Academy and Trinity will come on Feb. 17.

Stillwater 87, East Ridge 46

A big first half by Stillwater couldn't be overcome by East Ridge at home on Tuesday, losing 87-46.

The Ponies outscored the Raptors, 54-16. Stillwater was led in scoring by Liza Karlen with a game-high 23 points. Kate Burns led East Ridge with 14 points.

Earlier in the year, the Ponies beat the Raptors at home, 72-40. Karlen tied a game high with 18 points and Emily Christenson had a team high 14 points.

Going into Tuesday's game, the Raptors were on a three-game winning streak. East Ridge will hope to start a new winning streak in their next game against Forest Lake at home on Thursday.