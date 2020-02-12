The Red Wing girls' basketball team scored 42 points in the first half and added to its big lead in a 71-44 win over Rochester Century on Tuesday.

The Wingers shot 53 percent from the field and made 8 of 15 from 3-point range.

Kyli Nelson led the Wingers with 16 points and was 4 of 7 from behind the arc. Sydnee Nelson had 12 points and made a pair of 3-pointers. Abi Deming had nine points. Sydney Rahn contributed eight points, a team-high seven assists and team-high six rebounds. Hallie Roschen added seven points.

Red Wing next faces seventh-ranked Austin on Friday.