The Red Wing boys' hockey team scored three unanswered goals to begin the game and held off Rochester John Marshall's third-period attack to win 5-3 on Tuesday.

In the first period, Winger Josh Rikli scored at 7 minutes, 46 seconds on the power play. In the second, Isaac French scored on the power play at 4:24. Later in the second, Rikli found the back of the net for his second of the game at 15:19.

The Wingers went into the second intermission leading the Rockets 3-0. Sam King scored two goals in the third to bring the Rockets to within one. King found the back of the net at 3:49 and 8:52 of the third.

Back came the Wingers with two goals of their own. French buried his second of the game at 9:21 and Tristen Peterson scored at 11:00 to give the Wingers a 5-2 lead in the third. King scored his third of the period for a hat trick at 13:20, but it was all the Rockets could get as the Wingers secured the win.

Winger goalie Aidan Coyle stopped 35 of 38 shots on net.

Red Wing next faces Northfield on Thursday in its final game of the regular season.