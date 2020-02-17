The Cannon Falls boys' basketball team secured a 64-47 win over Spring Grove on Saturday.

Drew Otte led the Bombers with 20 points on six 3-pointers. Marcus Banks had 15 points on three 3-pointers. Luke Sjoquist had nine points and Grant Mech added six points.

Cannon Falls improved to 15-9 overall. The Bombers next travel to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday.

Friday

Lake City had little troubles scoring in a lopsided 87-45 victory over Kenyon-Wanamingo on Friday.

Tiger Jake Wohlers had a career day with 21 points on seven 3-pointers. Wohlers drilled 5 of 7 3-point shots in the first half to help the Tigers build a commanding 52-23 halftime lead.

Brady Schurhammer also scored a career-high 14 points and had six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Nate Heise had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Reid Gastner added eight points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals.

Trevor Steberg had a team-high 12 points with a pair of 3-pointers for the Knights. Tate Erlandson scored 10 points, while Casey Wesbur added eight points.

Third-ranked Lake City (21-2) next face Bryon on Tuesday.

Lourdes 69, Cannon Falls 60

Cannon Falls trailed by a point at the half, eventually falling by nine to Rochester Lourdes.

Drew Otte paced the Bomber offense with 22 points and four 3-pointers. Luke Sjoquist had 14 points and three 3-pointers. Marcus Banks added 11 points.

Goodhue 70, Triton 59

Four players scored double-digits for Goodhue in a 70-59 win over Triton.

The Wildcats led 28-25 at the half and outscored the Cobras 42-34 in a high-scoring second half.

Wildcat Sam Opsahl scored a game-high 18 points with three 3-pointers. Conor O'Reilly had 16 points. Dayne Wojcik and Will Opsahl each contributed 12 points.

Goodhue (20-4) next faces Pine Island on Tuesday.