The Lake City girls' basketball team fell 65-45 to Rochester Lourdes on Saturday in the Hiawatha Valley League Championship.

The Eagles pulled away in the first half and led 34-16 going into the locker rooms. In the second, the Tigers couldn't chip away at the deficit despite scoring 29 points.

Mya Shones led the Tigers with 14 points. Natalie Bremer and Jacey Majerus each had eight points with a pair of 3-pointers. Lilly Meincke and Grace Bany each contributed six points.

Eighth-ranked Lake City finished the regular season 21-5 overall. The Tigers earned the second seed in the Section 1AA playoffs and will face Pine Island on Thursday.

Cannon Falls 58, Spring Grove 36

Cannon Falls won its final game of the regular season 58-36 over Spring Grove.

Makayla Bowen and Belle Freeberg each scored 14 points for the Bombers. Freeberg made all four of the team's 3-pointers. Camryn Schroeder and Bella Davisson each had eight points. Jaci Winchell contributed six points.

Cannon Falls (8-18) next faces Caledonia in a play-in game in the Section 1AA playoffs on Tuesday.

Friday

Goodhue finished the regular season with an 81-60 win over Triton on Friday.

Eleven Wildcats scored and five ended with double-digits in the victory. Anika Schafer led the Wildcats with 14 points and four 3-pointers. Joslyn Carlson had 12 points and seven rebounds. Elisabeth Gadient also had 12 points. Torrie Rehder and Tori Miller each scored 11 points, while Hannah Gadient added seven points.

Goodhue (23-3) next faces Lewiston-Altura in the first round of the Section 1AA playoffs Thursday.

Lourdes 80, Cannon Falls 48

Rochester Lourdes led 46-25 and never looked back as they downed Cannon Falls 80-48.

Makayla Bowen led the Bombers with 12 points and seven rebounds. Bella Davisson had nine points. Jaci Winchell and Lexie Learmann each scored seven points. Belle Freeberg added four points.

Stewartville 61, Pine Island 51

Pine Island trailed 35-24 at the half, and couldn't chip away at the deficit in the second half.

The Panthers were led by Brooke Sinning's 18 points. Krista Holzer grabbed a team-high 20 rebounds. Taylor Koenen, Megan Gerhart and Bailey Kennedy each scored seven points.