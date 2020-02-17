For the second year in a row, the Red Wing gymnastics team will send Breck Bergin to the state meet.

The Wingers as a team finished fourth out of nine teams in the Section 1A meet in Rochester on Saturday. The Wingers had a season-high 134.425 and Bergin finished the meet third in the all-around with a 36.05.

"This was an entire team effort. We had the goal of scoring 134 which we made due to each gymnast giving their best in every event," said Red Wing co-head coach Lisa Hanson. "Beam was tough for us with each girl taking a fall, but they stayed composed and got up and finished with strong routines."

Bergin finished in third on vault (9.37), fifth on bars (8.225), fourth on beam (9.025) and fifth on floor with a personal best score (9.425).

"We knew that Breck was close to going to state in the all around, but we didn't tell her during the meet," Hanson said. "The way the scoring system is set up, the gymnasts are unable to see the scores of others unless they are standing near where the scores are flashed. We had parents help us keep track of the different schools so we could keep track. When Breck was called up to the award stand, she broke down with emotion she was so happy. It was priceless."

Bergin earned All-State on vault and an All-State Honorable Mention on bars, beam, floor and all-around. Carolyn Hanson was named an All-State Honorable Mention on vault, beam, floor and all-around. Chloe Fox earned an All-State Honorable Mention on floor.

The Wingers as a team earned Academic Gold with a average GPA of 3.846. Hanson, Allison Eichorn, Fox, Maddison Marking, Reyanna Leise and Sylvia Marty all earned individual Academic Gold.

Section 1A coach of the year Lisa Hanson RW, assistant coach of the year Melissa Thimford from PIZM. #yessir pic.twitter.com/atLVYUVEAd — Winger Gymnastics (@RWgymnastics) February 15, 2020

Bergin next competes at the individual state meet on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Roy Wilkins Arena.