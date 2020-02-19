The Red Wing boys' basketball team trailed by a point at the half, but fell 57-50 to Albert Lea on Tuesday despite a good second half.

The Wingers trailed 22-21 after the first and was outscored 35-29 in the second. Four Wingers finished the game in double digits.

DonTray Johnson led the Wingers with 11 points, six rebounds and five steals. Andrew Ball, Denval Atkinson and Maurice Rosebear each had 10 points. Ball and Atkinson each finished with four rebounds.

Red Wing next hosts Northfield Friday night.