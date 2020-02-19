Despite shooting 15 percent from behind the arc, the Red Wing girls' basketball team contained Albert Lea in a 63-38 win Tuesday night.

The Wingers had just two 3-pointers, but shot a sizzling 27 of 54 from the field and limited turnovers on offense.

Winger Sydney Rahn recorded a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Rahn also led the Wingers with five steals. Abi Deming had 12 points and seven rebounds. Kyli Nelson scored 10 points and had a team-high four assists. Lily Befort had nine points and four rebounds, while Sydnee Nelson added seven points.

Red Wing next faces Northfield on Friday.