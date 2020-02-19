The Cannon Falls girls basketball team lost 48-36 to Caledonia in a Section 1AA play-in game on Tuesday.

The sixteenth-seeded Bombers trailed 23-12 at the half and couldn't erase the deficit in the second.

Belle Freeberg paced the Bombers with 21 points on a pair of 3-pointers and five rebounds. Erin Kremers and Jaci Winchell each scored five points. Charli Duden added three points and eight rebounds.

Cannon Falls ended the season 8-18 overall.

Monday Area Scores:

Randolph 57, Bethlehem Academy 26