Justin Wohlers put Lake City ahead 54-52 with with 5 minutes, 46 seconds left. From there the Tigers pulled away to 67-55 over Byron in boys' basketball action on Tuesday.

Nate Heise led the Tigers with 28 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Reid Gastner had 12 points, going 8 of 8 at the free-throw line, and a team-high eight assists. Jake Wohlers added 15 points. Wohlers and Heise combined for 11 of the team's 12 3-pointers.

Lake City extended its win streak over Hiawatha Valley League opponents to 39 games.

Goodhue 55, Pine Island 43

Goodhue earned win No. 21 on the season with a 12-point victory over Pine Island.

Dwight Wojcik nearly had a double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds. Will Opsahl had 11 points. Sam Opsahl scored eight points, while Conor O'Reilly contributed seven points and seven rebounds.

K-M 70, Z-M 59

Zumbrota-Mazeppa came up short against Kasson-Mantorville after leading 41-34 at the half.

The Cougars were led by Zach Hutton's 19 points and three 3-pointers. Anthony Cylkowski was right behind Hutton with 18 points. Willie Holm added 11 points.

Area Scores:

Cannon Falls 72, K-W 54

Randolph 65, JWP 54