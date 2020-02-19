Still looking for a complete game, the Red Wing boys' hockey team just needed 17 more minutes of good play. A three-goal second period by Henry Sibley put the Wingers in a deficit the team couldn't climb out of as the Warriors won 5-2 in a Section 4A play-in game on Tuesday.

The Wingers came out strong and played well in the third period, but lost the game in the second. Casey Ball, Ryan Blake and Michael Scherer each found the back of the net for Henry Sibley in the second. The Warriors led 4-1 going into the second intermission.

Red Wing head coach Tony Casci said had the second period been played better, the Wingers would be moving on.

"With the long change, you get tired and start taking penalties. Then when you're killing them, it's obviously a steeper road in front of you," Casci said. "Their top players were shining. That was key coming in. We knew we needed to shut them down. The second period killed us."

Heading into the second tied 1-1, the Warriors had all the momentum after Ball scored at 1:48. The Warriors scored in the final minute of the second on the power play to cap off a three-goal period.

Winger Jack Dube, who had a marvelous end to the regular season collecting eight points in the prior seven games., kept it going in the first game of section play. Dube got the Wingers on the scoreboard as people were still filing in to West St. Paul Arena. After picking the puck off a defenseman's stick, Dube raced straight toward the net and slid a puck under Henry Sibley goalie Keaton Woolsey 49 seconds into the game.

Casci said he didn't know what to expect of Dube when the season began, but has been more than satisfied with the results.

"He's a high-energy player and one the of the guys that's going to be down there on the forecheck. One of the first guys laying the hit and separating the D from the puck," Casci said of the sophomore on Feb. 13. "He also has the hands to set up plays and make some good break out passes too. He's really found himself as one one of our top forwards."

Paired with senior Isaac French and junior Matt Ramstad, the Wingers' second line was its best line.

"Especially tonight it felt like that they were able to break the puck out at will," Casci said. "On faceoffs, they were tearing off down the ice. That was a really good line the second half of the season for us."

In the first period, the trio of forwards continued to apply pressure in the neutral zone and in the offensive zone behind the net and in the corners.

Dube scored his second of the game at 1:06 of the third to cut Henry Sibley's lead to 4-2. Later in the period, Dube nearly whacked in his third of the game on two separate chances about 10 seconds apart. French, on the same shift, nearly poked in a rebound.

"No matter where the puck was when that line went on the ice, it was always in the offensive zone when their shift ended," Casci said of the plays made in the third period. "We're going to miss Isaac. There's a lot of guys that like to play with him. I think Jack and Matt have really racked up the experience to grow here in the next season."

Wanting to take a timeout to set up a 6-on-5, the Wingers were unable to even pull Aidan Coyle for the extra attacker as the Warriors packed the middle of the ice, sat back on their blue line, and kept the clock running.

The Wingers got stoppage in play with 1:09 left in the game. Forty-nine seconds after the timeout Warrior Joe Booth picked a puck off the boards in their zone, skated with it just past the red line and buried the empty-net goal at 16:40 of the third.

Red Wing finished the season 7-18 overall.