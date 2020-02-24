Welcome to Triple Overtime, a RiverTown Multimedia podcast, where our team of sports reporters break down the happenings in prep sports in the east metro and southeastern Minnesota.

In this episode, Alec Hamilton and Martin Schlegel talk about section wrestling including Hastings' wild win over Woodbury. They then preview the boys' hockey and girls' basketball playoffs. The two then finish talking about how they ideally would like to watch March Madness.

