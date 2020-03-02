A handful of Hastings Raiders swimmers and one diver competed in the Class AA state meet this past weekend at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota. There was the 200-yard medley relay team of sophomore Philip Jensen and juniors Liam Shelhamer, Avery Stoffel and Joe Everson; Jensen in the 100 backstroke and junior Ryan Lester in the one-meter dive.

First to compete was Lester in diving on Thursday evening. He took 28th overall out of a field of 32 divers with a score of 126.60 but did not advance past the preliminaries. Friday was the swimming preliminaries and the Raiders 200 medley relay team finished 23rd out of 25 teams with a time of 1 minute, 40.69 seconds and also did not advance past the preliminaries. Jensen swam a 53.09 in the preliminaries of the 100 backstroke to advance to the consolation finals on Saturday, where he placed 10th overall (second in the consolation finals) in 52.38.

This ends Hastings’ season that saw a young team take a step forward and finish second in the Metro East Conference, including beating Simley for the first time in four years. They graduate six seniors – Daniel Brown, Evan Scully, Isaac Huntington, Jim Tietjen, Tyler Sorenson and William Jensen – but return most of the key contributors from this season including all the state entrants.