Figure skaters from the River Blades Skating School competed in the U.S. Figure Skating Duluth Northland Competition Jan. 31-Feb. 2 and earned several awards. They came home with gold, silver and bronze medals in several categories including Solo Free Skate, Compulsory Spins and Artistic Showcase. They also recently performed their themed ice show “Gliding Through the Decades” Saturday, Feb. 29, at Hastings Civic Arena.