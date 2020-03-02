The largest number of state qualifiers ever from New Richmond High School will compete at the state powerlifting championships this weekend.

The state meet will be held this Friday and Saturday at the Appleton Convention Center.

The Tigers have 33 lifters who have qualified for this year’s state meet. The previous high for the program in state qualifiers was 32.

It has been a highly successful season for the lifters. They’ve been among the top teams at every meet, with the girls winning two meet titles and the boys winning one title.

Tiger head coach Brian Kaczmarski said the state meet will be held in one division this year after having two enrollment divisions in the past. Kaczmarski said he thinks the Tigers can still compete for team championships, with schools like Winneconne, Mauston, Racine and Elk Mound supplying their main competition.

The plan for the state meet is to approach the meet like they approach daily practices, Kaczmarski said. He said by doing this, the Tigers will be attempting to lift weights they are already confident they can handle.

The 20 girls who qualified for state from New Richmond are: Abigail Johnson, Ashton Davis, Ava Fall, Brenna Ellison, Bryanne Fralick, Chloe Nielsen, Dyllan Powers, Eliana Fall, Elisabeth Anderson, Elizabeth Dimick, Emma McVitty, Evie White, Gabby Langer, Hannah Jensen, Julia Grabowski, Karly Porter, Katie Swanson, Maddie Newman, Olivia Hiltner and Rhea Warner.

The 13 boys who qualified for state from New Richmond are: Andrew Trandahl, Caleb Canfield, David Anderson, Jackson Seidling, Jacob Wicklem, Josiah Hanson, Mason Burke, Nick Cork, Quentin Berhow, Sullivan Weiss, Thor Sanders, William Kamphius and Zach Panek.