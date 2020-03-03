The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves boys’ basketball team ran away with their first-round playoff game against the New Lisbon Rockets Tuesday night. The Wolves – who are the No. 8 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 5 – built a double-digit lead early on in the first half and weathered a Rocket comeback attempt to lead 38-25 at halftime. In the second half, EPC started fast and New Lisbon, the No. 9 seed, just didn’t have an answer which resulted in an 80-49 Wolves win.

With the win, EPC improved to 8-15 overall and travels to No. 1 seed Bangor (22-1, 14-0 Scenic Bluffs Conference) on Friday for the regional semifinals. The winner of that game would face whichever team emerges between No. 4 Cashton (16-7, 10-4 Scenic Bluffs) and No. 5 Hillsboro (13-9, 10-4 Scenic Bluffs) on Saturday. New Lisbon ends its season at 8-15 overall.

The Wolves got up big early on and led New Lisbon 22-8 with 10 minutes left in the first half. Elmwood/Plum City ran its offense through sophomore Luke Webb in the high post against the Rockets’ 2-3 zone and he found shooters and cutters with ease as the Wolves routinely finished at the rim. Meanwhile, the Rockets could not buy a shot in the first 12-14 minutes and struggled to finish at the rim the whole game, but made a run near the end of the first half thanks to some 3-pointers. They were able to cut the deficit to 10 points but got no closer for the rest of the game and trailed by 13 at halftime.

Elmwood/Plum City came out in the second half and used a press at different moments that gave New Lisbon fits. Even when they did not press, the Wolves forced plenty of turnovers and were able to run a lot in transition on the Rockets which blew the game open. Elmwood/Plum City led 54-30 with 11 minutes, 36 seconds left in the game and pushed that lead to more than 30 not long after, which essentially ended the game.

Webb led the Wolves with 20 points and was really strong rebounding and contesting shots at the rim. Fellow sophomore Dayne Whipple had 16 points, 14 of which came in the first half including two 3-pointers. Senior Jackson Glampe added 13 points and two threes as well while junior Basil Gilles scored eight points on 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Senior Zack Phillips and junior Austin Bartz contributed six points apiece.