Prescott girls’ basketball traveled to Altoona Thursday night for the sectional semifinal against the Arcadia Raiders. Arcadia was the No. 1 seed in the two teams’ regional for Sectional 1 of Division 3, while Prescott was No. 2. After a low-scoring first half which ended in a 13-13 tie, the Cardinals lost 47-39 to end their 2019-2020 season.

This was the second year in a row Prescott lost in the sectional semifinals. Last year, the Cardinals lost 48-42 to the Hayward Hurricanes in New Richmond. With the loss, Prescott ends its season 21-4 overall after winning the Middle Border Conference with a perfect 14-0 record.

The Cardinals put together winning streaks of eight games, seven and six for their 21 wins. Their only losses came to Arcadia (22-3, 12-0 Coulee Conference), St. Croix Falls – the other No. 1 seed in Sectional 1 – Hastings, Minn. and River Falls. It was Prescott’s second-straight 20+-win season. The most wins the Cardinals had in the past decade before those two seasons was 18 in 2008-2009.