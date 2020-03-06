The Hastings Raiders boys’ basketball team traveled to Lakeville Thursday night where they took on the Lakeville North Panthers in the first round of the Section 3AAAA playoffs. Hastings, the No. 7 seed after what some viewed as a controversial seeding, faced an uphill battle against the No. 2 Panthers who have reached the state tournament eight straight years. After a close first half that saw the Raiders trail by just seven at halftime, Lakeville North ran away with the game in the second half for a 79-38 blowout win.

Many in Hastings expected the Raiders to be the No. 3 or No. 4 seed after a big win over North St. Paul the night before the seeding meeting. Instead, the next day the Raiders were given their No. 7 seed which caught the ire of Raider fans and raised some eyebrows.

Head coach Chad Feikema said it was tough to judge what role that change of fortune played in his team’s performance.

“You know it’s hard to say. We had the win over North St. Paul in our last regular season game and we felt really good about how we were playing and the season we had to that point,” he said. “Then right away the next morning, that joy and that confidence kind of takes a hit a little bit.”

“If we had been a three seed playing at home, which we were hoping for, we probably would approached that with a little more confidence than all of a sudden ‘hey we’re playing on the road as a seven seed at Lakeville North’,” Feikema added. “Those are two entirely different animals.”

Hastings ends the 2019-2020 season with a 17-10 overall record, its most wins since 2014-2015 when the Raiders went 20-5 in the regular season and won their first-round section game over Farmington. This year Hastings finished third in the Metro East Conference at 12-4 and played a brand of basketball that was exciting and a joy to watch.

Lakeville North led the whole way despite the first 7-8 minutes being a defensive battle. Both defenses made the other team work for every shot, but the big difference was the Panthers hit theirs while the Raiders did not. Feikema said he was pleased with how his team defended, especially with how many different actions Lakeville North runs, but not being able to get defensive rebounds and allowing second-chance points hurt them.

From there, Lakeville North put on a press and half-court trap in strategic spots that gave Hastings fits, which allowed the Panthers to build a 19-11 lead.

“It was a surprise that we struggled with it, it wasn’t a surprise that we saw it,” Feikema said about the Panthers’ press and trap. “It was something that we had been able to attack well throughout the year. I think one of the things that threw a little bit of a monkey wrench in at that point was that we didn’t have Izzy (Arnold) and Izzy is a key part of handling that pressure in the middle.”

It looked like the game might get out of hand early, but Hastings made a run late in the first half to keep the deficit to single digits. North led 32-25 at halftime, which Feikema said they felt good about.

Hastings made another run in the opening minutes of the second half to get back in contact with Lakeville North, but that’s when the game got out of hand. The Raiders could not deal with the Panthers’ “big” man, junior Cooper Laufenburger – he is listed at 6 feet 3 inches but is probably closer to 6’4 or 6’5 – who had three or four straight layups at the rim with little resistance in a huge second half. Hastings tried to take him away but it didn’t work and it opened up the rest of Lakeville North’s offense.

“Our general philosophy throughout this year was that we wanted to front the post given our lack of size, knowing that if the ball was caught there that we were going to have a difficult time guarding it,” Feikema said about the Raiders’ struggles against Laufenburger in the post. “We had a couple possessions where we just got a little bit lazy and didn’t get in front.”

The Panthers quickly opened up a 13-point lead, 42-29, and then expanded that to 23 with just over 11 minutes left in the game. From there it turned into a blowout and the last several minutes were in running time as the benches cleared.

Laufenburger led all scorers with 28 points, which opened things up for seniors Carter Patterson and Nelson Kashiol who had 13 and 12 points respectively. Seniors Devon Haraldson and Maleec Sellner led the Raiders with nine points apiece while junior Majid Mohamed added seven and sophomore Michael Mitchell six. A large part of Hastings’ offensive struggles came from the fact that they were not able to get out and run in transition, which was their bread and butter for much of the year. Feikema said they did not do a good job of attacking when they had the opportunity and even when they did, were not able to convert at a high rate.

Lakeville North moves on to host No. 3 Rosemount in the section semifinals. Rosemount beat No. 6 Burnsville 73-41 on Thursday in Rosemount. In the top part of the bracket, No. 1 Eastview blew out No. 8 Park of Cottage Grove 103-63 while No. 5 Apple Valley defeated No. 4 Eagan 66-51.

Hastings graduates a large senior class that was the core of this year’s team. That group includes Haraldson, Sellner, Colby Zak, Trey Swanson, Izzy Arnold, Will Johnson, Jacks Kirchoff and Dalmas Logan.

“This class was a really tight class, unified, didn’t care who got the credit and played for each other. They were a tough group of kids, they had a lot of fight and for this team to win 17 games, go 12-4 in the conference with our starting center essentially being 6’1” says a lot about the toughness of the group,” Feikema said. “They won a lot of close games this year, they did that with a lot of physical fight and mental toughness and concentration. They deserve a lot of credit for that.”