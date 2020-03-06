The Prescott, Elmwood/Plum City and Spring Valley boys’ basketball teams were all in action Friday night for regional semifinal contests. You can find a breakdown of Spring Valley’s victory in a separate article.

Prescott advanced to the regional championship game for the ninth straight season with an 81-61 win over the Hayward Hurricanes. Prescott is the No. 1 seed for its regional in Sectional 1 of Division 3. Hayward was the No. 8 and beat No. 9 Ellsworth 60-53 on Tuesday. With the win, the Cardinals improve to 19-4 overall after going 13-1 in the Middle Border Conference and sharing the conference championship with New Richmond. They will host No. 4 Somerset (15-9, 8-6 MBC) on Saturday for the regional championship after the Spartans beat No. 5 Northwestern 58-44.

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves, who were the No. 8 seed in Sectional 3 of D5, traveled to No. 1 Bangor (23-1, 14-0 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Friday night and fell 78-55. The Wolves beat No. 9 New Lisbon 80-49 Tuesday night in Plum City.

Elmwood/Plum City ends its 2019-2020 season with an 8-16 overall record and went 3-11 in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference. The Wolves have advanced to the regional semifinals three out of the last four years. Bangor moves on to face No. 4 Cashtion at home for the regional championship.