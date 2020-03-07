The Spring Valley Cardinals boys’ basketball team held on to beat the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Bulldogs Friday night in Spring Valley 59-57. The Cardinals are the No. 3 seed for Sectional of Division 4 while the Bulldogs were seeded No. 6. Both teams struggled to score in the first half but found their shots in the second as they almost doubled their first-half output. Spring Valley made eight-straight free throws down the stretch to put the game out of reach in the final seconds, making the Bulldogs’ last-second 3-pointer academic.

The Cardinals (18-5, 11-3 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) advance to the regional championship game Saturday at No. 2 Cameron (17-6, 13-3 Heart O’North), who beat No. 7 Colfax 60-50 Friday.

Both teams got off to a slow start and C-W led early on. Midway through the first half, Spring Valley trailed 16-12 but were able to take an 18-16 lead after two-straight 3-pointers by junior Michael Bauer, who seemed to be the only Cardinal early on who could make a shot. After the Cardinals took the lead on those shots by Bauer, the two teams combined to score four points over the next five-plus minutes. A late run by the Bulldogs gave them a 22-20 halftime lead.

That lead did not last long though, as Spring Valley came out in the second half and could not miss a shot. They led 29-27 5 minutes into the second half after two layups by Bauer, a 3-pointer from senior Trevor Stangl and an acrobatic layup by senior Aaron Borgerding. The Cardinals then opened up a nine-point lead on a flurry of 3-pointers by Stangl and Borgerding with 11 minutes left in the game.

“We really didn’t make any adjustments, we knew if we kept shooting that eventually they were going to fall and they did,” Bauer said about the Cardinals’ second-half surge. “Our defensive energy led into our offensive energy and caused us to shoot better.”

From there Spring Valley held on for dear life. Borgerding fouled out with over 3 minutes left in the game and the Cardinals were without their lead ball handler. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser cut the lead to one with 30 seconds left on a three and then immediately got a steal and 2-on-1, but the pass for the layup to go ahead bounced from the Bulldog player’s knee out of bounds. From there they had to foul and Stangl and sophomore Tyler Bowman made eight-straight free-throws for Spring Valley to seal the win.

The Cardinals were at a severe size disadvantage against the Bulldogs’ big man, 6-foot-6-inch senior Kyle Bilodeau, but overall did a good job holding him to just 14 points, eight of which came on free throws.

“We really worked this week on doubling in the post and closing hard on the shooters outside and we stuck to that gameplan,” Bauer said.

Bauer led Spring Valley with 18 points, which included two first-half 3-pointers and several second-half layups from his connection to Borgerding. Stangl and Borgerding each had 11 points for the Cardinals while Bowman added eight. Senior Dakota Hermann led the Bulldogs with 15 points, Bilodeau had 14 and senior Carter Hanson added 11.