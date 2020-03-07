Welcome to Triple Overtime, a RiverTown Multimedia podcast, where our team of sports reporters break down the happenings in prep sports in the east metro and southeastern Minnesota.

In this episode, Alec Hamilton and Martin Schlegel begin recapping state wrestling and swimming before delving into updates on section girls' and boys' basketball. The two end with an extended reaction to the section title loss for the Hastings boys' hockey team.

Listen below or find us in the iTunes and Google Play stores. Find previous episodes here.