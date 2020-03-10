The Hudson Raidaires dance team ended its season by competing in the Contest of Champions national competition at Walt Disney World Feb. 29-March 1.

The Raidaires performed their four competition dances against teams from around the United States, and placed second in the Large Pom category, third in Large Kick and sixth in Large Jazz.

Pictured at Walt Disney World are, front row from left, Sophia Huber, Gabby Maack, Madi Dulon, Elliana Hurtgen, Etta Zontelli, Hailey Plourde, and Jordan Thill. Middle row, Aubrey Loe, Sophie Johnson, Hunter Sivek, Kassie Ehrman, Elle Fallon, Brooke Jackson, Lauren Schmitz, Avery Solheid, Hailey Burgraff, and Marissa Brown. Back row, London Gannon, Emily Waldschmidt, Anna Nelson, Mikaela Bolopue, Ella Blomker, Hailey Wilson, Livi Tennant, Julia Bartels, Maddi Miller, Lexi Sherman, and Natalie Bendlin. The Raidaires are coached by Monica Servi, Kristin Van Den Broeke and Katelyn Kluge.