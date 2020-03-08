Somerset gave the Prescott Cardinals boys’ basketball team its best shot Saturday night in the regional championship, but ultimately the Cardinals came out on top 70-65. Senior Parker Nielsen and freshman Jordan Malmlov combined for 53 points for Prescott – who is the No. 1 seed for its regional – to put them over the top and the Cardinals took home their sixth regional championship in the past seven years.

Prescott Cardinals boys’ basketball are REGIONAL CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/HZ8jiWrmFK — Alec Hamilton (@alechamsports) March 8, 2020

Somerset was the No. 4 seed but the loss to Prescott was its third of the season. The win over the Spartans came a day after Prescott beat the No. 8-seeded Hayward Hurricanes 81-61. The Cardinals next play another Middle Border Conference team, No. 2 St. Croix Central (18-6, 9-5 MBC), in the sectional semifinals in Somerset on Thursday. Prescott beat the Panthers 84-72 and 74-48 during the regular season.

Somerset’s best shot

The first half between Prescott and Somerset was an absolute battle. The Cardinals led early but the two teams exchanged leads several times before they were tied going into halftime at 36 apiece. The Spartans continuously drove and attempted to finish against 6-foot-8-inch senior center Jacob Doffing. They had early success but by the end of the half Doffing was well on his way to double-digit blocks. Despite that, Somerset was able to convert enough of them to keep up with the Cardinals.

Jacob Doffing with the nifty post move and finish. pic.twitter.com/vAfiLjd1tP — Alec Hamilton (@alechamsports) March 8, 2020

“It looked like their game plan was to get him (Doffing) in foul trouble,” said head coach Nick Johnson. “He’s such a presence down low and even the shots they were making, he adjusts so many shots down there.”

Prescott’s answer was an incandescent shooting performance from Jordan Malmlov. Malmlov came running around screen after screen and found himself wide open almost every time, which resulted in six made 3-pointers in the first half and a total of 21 points.

“They went under on a lot of screens and I was able to get some open shots,” Malmlov said about his first half performance.

Johnson added that it was something they knew they could take advantage of but the results even surprised him.

“We did, but nothing like that, are you kidding me, six threes in the first half and he (Malmlov) kind of was our answer when we weren’t getting things rolling like we usually do offensively,” Johnson said. “He responded and he’s such a weapon for us, he’s just another guy that can hurt you and tell you what for a freshman those are big-time minutes.”

Coming out of halftime the two teams continued the back-and-forth until Prescott went on a run that gave them a lead they never relinquished. Somerset was able to hit a couple 3-pointers and continued to attack the basket, but Nielsen began to assert himself by finishing down low.

Parker Nielsen gets the finish and the free throw. pic.twitter.com/60lFQzsZ0Z — Alec Hamilton (@alechamsports) March 8, 2020

While the Cardinals were never able to separate, the Spartans never got closer than four points after that run and the combination of Nielsen and Jordan Malmlov hit enough free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Jordan Malmlov hits two free throws to hit 26 points and seal the win. pic.twitter.com/gf86wPdL2d — Alec Hamilton (@alechamsports) March 8, 2020

“We knew that was going to happen, we knew Somerset was going to come in here and give us all we could handle and that was exactly what they did,” Johnson said. “I thought they played a very, very good game, credit to their players and their coaching staff for their game plan. Our kids responded though, I thought we played a great half, we didn’t back down, they (Somerset) took a four-point lead in the second half. We respond, tie the game and then go on, I heard, a 15-0 run.”

“They’re a tough team, that was probably their best game of the year honestly,” Malmlov said.

Next up for Prescott is St. Croix Central and another game where the two teams are very familiar with each other.

“Another team we know we’re going to get their best effort, they play so hard, they’re very good defensively, very well coached, and now they have an established big man with the way Hinzman has played,” Johnson said.

Malmlov added that they will have to rebound much better against the Panthers, who have more size than the Spartans did.

Nielsen led all scorers with 27 points, 22 of which came at the rim along with 5 of 9 from the free-throw line. Malmlov finished with 26 points, 21 of which came in the first half, and seven made 3-pointers as well as the two free throws that sealed the win. Doffing added 13 points before fouling out with 20 seconds left. The trio of Nielsen, Jordan Malmlov and Doffing combined for 66 of Prescott’s 70 points. Senior Ty Madden and junior Melvin Medina Ortiz each had 17 points to lead the Spartans. Junior Jackson Cook added 14.

Semifinal against Hayward

Prescott was in control pretty much the entire way Friday night against the Hayward Hurricanes. The Cardinals led by 16 at halftime, 47-31, and then cruised to a 20-point victory 81-61. Nielsen scored 32 points and did a lot of his damage beyond the arc where he went 5 of 9 to go along with 7-for-9 from the free-throw line. He added seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Doffing had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds on 9 of 12 from the field, as well as four assists and three blocks. Jordan Malmlov and sophomore Ben Rohl each had eight points.