Park’s Hall of Fame Committee is now accepting nominations for the sixteenth class to be inducted into the Park High School Hall of Fame.

Former athletes and past coaches can be nominated for their athletic excellence while representing Park High School. Community members can be nominated for their commitment to the youth in our community and their dedication and support of Park athletics.

Nomination ballots can be picked up in the Activities Office or downloaded from the Hall of Fame website at: https://phs.sowashco.org/activities/hall_of_fame.

The criteria for eligibility are included in the Hall of Fame bylaws, which can also be found on the website. We also ask that the nominator include a one-page narrative summarizing the nominee’s accomplishments. It is the responsibility of the nominator to complete all information on the nomination ballot and verify accuracy. All information must be received in the Activities Office by March 15.

Last year’s inductees were Ashley (Homan) Bailey, Tom Busch, Joel Jensen, Dan Stratton, and Scott Swanson.

Past inductees include Sam Jacobson, Granny Smith, Laura Peters, Bill Kroschel, John Mausolf, Kerry Ligtenberg, Don Gramenz, George Chavez, Darcie (Dietz) Young, Jeff Nelson, Luke Appert, Charlie Whitbred, and Donna Goenne. We have siblings that have been inducted as well as a father-son duo that have both been inducted.

A sub-committee has been formed to help identify athletes and coaches from Park Senior High’s early days who would be eligible for induction. Hall of Fame historians have been researching the 1940s, ‘50s, and ‘60s looking for the best candidates. Any suggestions can be sent to me.

I often hear from people in the community wondering why a certain person has not yet been inducted into the Hall of Fame. In many cases, that person had not yet been nominated.

This year’s Hall of Fame banquet will be Saturday, November 21 st at River Oaks Golf Course.

We look forward to inducting our sixteenth class into the Hall of Fame and thank everyone for their help with the nomination process.