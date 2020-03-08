The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves boys’ basketball team traveled to Bangor on Friday where they fell 78-55. The Wolves were the No. 8 seed in their regional for Division 5 and were coming off a win over N. 9 New Lisbon on Tuesday. Bangor led by 18 at halftime, 39-21, and expanded that lead in the second half.

Bangor is the No. 1 seed with a 24-1 record (14-0 Scenic Bluffs Conference) and went on to beat No. 4 Cashton on Saturday for the regional championship. It will take on No. 2 Blair-Taylor in the sectional semifinals.

The Wolves end 2019-2020 with an 8-16 overall record after going 3-11 in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference. The win over New Lisbon was their first since 2017-2018 when they also beat New Lisbon. Elmwood/Plum City graduates just three seniors – Jackson Glampe, Zack Phillips and TJ Asher – but otherwise return three of its four top scorers next season.