Hastings seniors Amy Roach and Ben Ascheman are this year’s recipients of the Triple “A” Award. The Triple “A” Award stands for academics, athletics and arts and is meant to “honor high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field and in the fine arts” according to a release put out by Hastings athletic director Trent Hanson.

Roach was the senior leader on this past fall’s Raider girls’ tennis team, is tied for No. 1 in the class and has a 4.0 GPA. On top of tennis, she is a part of choir, show choir, orchestra and volunteers with several organizations. Roach said she plans to study political science in the future.

Ascheman is another tennis player who is also tied for No. 1 in the class with a 4.0 GPA. Like Roach, he is involved in choir and show choir, as well as band, jazz band and National Honor Society. He will attend St. John’s University and plans on majoring in music education.