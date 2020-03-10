Hastings juniors Linnea Urban and Simon Hedin are the recipients of the Minnesota State High School League’s ExCEL award. ExCEL stands for “Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership”. The award recognizes high school juniors who “are active in school activities, who show leadership qualities and who work voluntarily in their community” according to a release put out by the Hastings athletic department.

Urban has won several awards in three sports – cross-country, nordic skiing and track and field – and is a state-qualifier in nordic skiing. She has a 4.0 GPA and is part of several organizations including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Urban volunteers at Carpenter Nature Center and as a youth soccer coach.

Hedin has played soccer, football, hockey and baseball so far for the Raiders and is a multiple-time letter winner. He also has a 4.0 GPA is in both band and choir. Hedin also volunteers at CNC and as a coach while being part of Link Crew, Peer Helpers, Youth in Government and the Spanish Honor Society.