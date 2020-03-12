Hastings senior athletes Mallory Brake and Isaac Huntington are the school’s Athena and Apollo award winners for 2020. The Athena and Apollo awards are given out state-wide to the most outstanding male and female athletes at a school, which also considers leadership, character and GPA according to a release put out by the Hastings High School athletic department.

Brake is a three-sport athlete and has played volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field over her several years for the Raiders. So far she has earned 15 varsity letters, racked up awards and records in basketball and volleyball and committed to Creighton University last spring where she will play Division I basketball for the Bluejays. Brake plans on studying business at Creighton.

Huntington is also a three-sport athlete in football, swimming and track and field. He’s earned four varsity letters, also racked up awards and went to the Class AA state track and field meet last year after winning a section championship in the 400-meter dash. Huntington plans on attending the University of Mary in North Dakota where he will run track and study engineering.

Both the Apollo and Athena winners will be honored at Hasting High School and the Athena winners state-wide will also be recognized at the St. Paul Athena Banquet during the spring.