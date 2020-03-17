Described as the "hidden gem of Red Wing," John Drewes teaches the sport of Olympic Weightlifting. He's been doing so for 46 years and has been involved in the sport for 60.

Drewes said he's had a lot of siblings and sons of former lifters come to his garage. Out of that space, he's ready to teach and instruct any kid that wants to give it a try.

Drewes said in an email he doesn't care for "the ceremonial stuff," instead he likes being able to work with athletes who show the "temperament" to lift weights.

Red Wing's Gage Senty is one of those athletes.

Under Drewes' structured workout regimens, Senty has become the latest Red Wing weightlifter to achieve great success.

When asked if he knew Senty would be a good weightlifter, Drewes said he's stopped trying to predict how well an athlete will take to lifting or how much they could achieve. Yet he did notice right away, Senty had the attitude to lift.

"Not a lot of people take to weight lifting," Drewes said. "He's relentless ... There are plenty that come in with the physical structure that don't stick with it. Others aren't strong but stick with it and become stronger than the other guy. Gage continues to get better every day."

"I'm more of an individual sport kind of person," Senty said. "For me, if I have a bad lift or something, I go back into the training room and think everything over again, head back out there and get the next (lift). It's almost in a way makes my body feel like what the weight I'm putting over my head is going to feel like."

When Senty began his lifting, his max weight on the clean and jerk was 60 kg (132 lbs). In a little over four years, Senty has become a nationally-ranked lifter and record-holder in Minnesota.

‘In fear’

At the National Junior Championships in San Francisco during the first weekend of February, Senty competed in the heavyweight division.

On the first day of the trip, the Senty family went to Little Yosemite Park. Wanting to enjoy their time there, those feelings were gone in a heartbeat. The family returned to the parking lot to see the rental car was broken into. Gage's lifting attire, birth certificate, along with many other valuable items were gone.

Stunned and panicked, the entire trip was going to be ruined. Their security was compromised and Gage had nothing to compete in. It was a moment of so many feelings and complete helplessness.

"I don't wish it upon anybody because now you're always looking over your shoulder," Steve Senty, Gage’s father, said. "The remainder of our trip there, every time you stop for lunch or dinner you're taking your backpack and whatever you've got. You're in fear, even though it happens here in Minnesota, just to have that experience, especially when it (involves) your kids, it's not comfortable."

"I worry about his identity. With his birth certificate floating around and my daughter's drivers licence and a paper that had her social security (number) on it, it's (nerve-wracking)," Gage’s mother, Kathy Senty, added.

One of the first phone calls was to Mike Ehlers for new shoes. Ehlers, a friend of the owner of Velaasa, a footwear and apparel company, helped put in the order right away.

"He wears size 15. So you aren't just going to find somebody that's got a pair of shoes (that big)," Steve said of the possibility of buying a pair nearby.

Now they needed a place to have them shipped. Suzy Sanchez, Director of Grassroots and Scouting at USA Weightlifting, told the Senty's where she was staying after meeting them at the registration for nationals and said they could have anything they wanted delivered there.

New shoes and socks along with a handwritten letter to Gage arrived overnight at Sanchez's hotel.

"We had no idea we were going to get that much stuff. We were just expecting a pair of shoes," Steve said.

Gage still needed a singlet. He was able to borrow one from the head coach of Northern Michigan University, who was at the competition for the weekend.

Drewes did not make the trip because he was not feeling well. On top of being disoriented by competing at nationals for the first time, Gage had brand new gear that he wasn't sure he'd even have and no coach to guide him through the event.

Fortunately, Allie Cos of Diesel Strength and Conditioning of Jackson Beach, Fla. aided Gage after hearing what happened by including him in their group of athletes to workout before the event. Also assisting Gage was NMU assistant coach Chris Reindl during the competitive lifting. Reindl was familiar with Gage after seeing him for a week in August on a visit to NMU.

Gage said Reindl took a lot of the pressure off of him by loading all the weights and letting Gage rest between lifts as well as keeping him a routine.

In a matter of minutes, Gage went from having everything he'd need to nothing. In the next 48 hours, Gage had everything and more he'd need to compete with the help of many individuals. Without the help, Gage would not have competed.

A third and a first

Gage lifted 116 kg (255 lbs) on his second snatch lift and 148 kg (326 lbs) for his second lift in clean and jerk. He finished the event on the podium in third place (264 kg), which was amazing given the major distractions prior to the competition.

"Every day I still kind of think back to what we could have done different to not have that mishap, but when I was actually training or in the actual competition itself it was just me and the weights.," Gage said. "I wasn't thinking anything else. Nothing else was going through my mind. It was, ‘let's just get this weight and go on to the next one.’"

The help Gage received isn't lost on him.

"That makes me want to (help others) even more knowing that everyone helped me when I had no idea who they were," Gage said. "They came together like one family to have everything situated."

⁦@SentyGage⁩ Broke the MN state record he set in January at 150 KG and this lift was 155 KG. Congratulations on taking 1st in the State in your weight class. pic.twitter.com/OIbcEqzOR6 — SK Senty (@Sksenty) March 8, 2020

On March 7, Gage took first place in the heavyweight division at the Minnesota High School Weightlifting Finals in Cannon Falls. Not nearly as crazy as the trip to nationals, Gage lifted a personal-best 119 kg (262 lbs) snatch. Later, he lifted a new state record 155 kg (341 lbs) clean and jerk. Gage's 155 kg lift broke his own record of 150 kg. His total of 274 kg was also a new state record.

"It's fun to work with people like that," Drewes said about working with Gage. "If I can be of use, make a difference in a few people, then I'm really happy. I don't want to drink coffee and twiddle my thumbs."

Drewes added he's seen a lot of determination and self-motivation from Gage over the years. The results, he said, speak for themselves.