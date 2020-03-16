The Middle Border Conference’s awards for boys’ basketball were recently announced with plenty of representation from Ellsworth and Prescott. A total of five players and one coach received honors for the 2019-2020 season.

Cardinal senior Parker Nielsen was MBC co-player of the year with New Richmond senior Joey Kidder. Nielsen averaged 27.9 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, 5.2 assists per game and 2.1 steals per game.

Prescott head coach Nick Johnson was named co-coach of the year with New Richmond’s Rick Montreal.

Making up the First-Team All-Middle Border Conference were Nielsen, Kidder, Prescott senior Jacob Doffing, Ellsworth junior Mason Anderson, Somerset senior Ty Madden and St. Croix Central junior Gabe Siler. Anderson was just one of two underclassmen on the first team and averaged 21 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals. Doffing, Prescott’s senior big man, averaged just shy of a double-double with 16.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.6 blocks per game.

Fellow Prescott senior Mason Holte was named Second-Team All-MBC after averaging 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and almost a block per game to go along with his steady defense. He was joined by junior Jackson Pettit of St. Croix Central, senior Jack Stuedemann and sophomore C.J. Campbell of New Richmond, junior Melvin Medina Ortiz of Somerset and senior Ross Roemhild of Baldwin-Woodville.

Ellsworth sophomore Jack Janke received All-MBC Honorable Mention recognition after a breakout season. Janke, far from just a sharpshooter, averaged 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals. Also making the honorable mention list were senior Logan Maxon of Osceola, junior Trae Kreibich of Somerset, senior Warick Weyer and junior Dylan Karau of B-W and senior Jacob Parent of New Richmond.

Whereas Prescott graduates a large portion of its team, including most of their key contributors, Ellsworth will return a good chunk of this year’s squad. The Panthers will return Anderson, Janke and sophomore Spencer Schultz – three of the team’s top-four scorers – as well as junior Shane Lange, sophomore Alex Coulthard and junior Chase Matzek.

The Cardinals have 10 players graduating: Nielsen, Doffing, Holte, Dylan Malmlov, Jared Knott, Lane Budworth, Wyatt Holum, Riley Anfinson, Gabe VanHolbeck and Patrick Haas. The only underclassmen on this year’s varsity roster were freshman Jordan Malmlov and junior Walker Lenz, who saw plenty of varsity time and really took steps forward this season, Aiden Russell, Ben Rohl and Teddy Huppert.