The All Dunn-St Croix conference awards are out for boys’ basketball and four Spring Valley and Elmwood/Plum City players received recognition.

Senior Aaron Borgerding of Spring Valley – a three-sport, standout athlete for the Cardinals – continued his momentum from the football season and is the Player of the Year for the Dunn-St. Croix. Borgerding averaged 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game for Spring Valley as he helped lead the Cardinals to a second-place finish in the DSC. Spring Valley went 18-6 overall this past winter and advanced to the regional championship game.

Joining Borgerding on the First Team All-DSC were senior Ed Hydukovich of Colfax, sophomores Gunnar Hurlburt and Simon Bauer of Durand, senior Cade Hanson of Elk Mound and senior Owen Schultz of Mondovi.

Second Team All-DSC featured sophomore Luke Webb of the Elmwood/Plum City Wolves. Webb had a breakout season for EPC as the lanky, 6-foot-5-inch forward did a little bit of everything for his team. Webb averaged a double-double as he scored 12.1 points per game, grabbed 10.5 rebounds per game, handed out 1.9 assists per game and blocked almost two shots a game.

Also on the second team were senior Logan Knudtson of Boyceville, senior Cole Seehaver of Colfax, junior Caden Berger of Durand, junior Ryan Bohl of Elk Mound and junior Brandyn Hallquist of Glenwood City.

Both teams had a senior make All-DSC Honorable Mention; Jackson Glampe for the Wolves and Trevor Stangl for the Cardinals. Glampe was relentless driving to the basket this season and averaged 10.9 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game. Stangl was a reliable ball-handler and knock-down shooter for the Cardinals as he scored 7.4 points per game, grabbed 2.8 rebounds per game and shot 41.5% from 3-point range.

Also on the honorable mention list were junior Joey Biesterveld of Durand and junior Wyatt Falkner of Mondovi.