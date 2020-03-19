Welcome to Triple Overtime, a RiverTown Multimedia podcast, where our team of sports reporters break down the happenings in prep sports in the east metro and southeastern Minnesota.

After a whirlwind of a week, Alec and Martin recap the most notable cancellations and suspensions due to COVID-19. The two make a final assessment of the Red Wing girls' basketball team and briefly recap East Ridge boys' basketball in the section final.

Listen below or find us in the iTunes and Google Play stores. Find previous episodes here.