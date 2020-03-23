Three area girls’ basketball players received all-conference recognition for the Dunn-St. Croix this season. Spring Valley senior Lexi Johansen and Elmwood/Plum City sophomore Maggie Glaus were both named Second Team All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference while EPC senior Katie Feuker received Honorable Mention honors.

Making up the First Team All-DSC were Colfax seniors Kameri Meredith (Player of the Year), Rachel Scharlau and Morgan Schleusner; Mondovi sophomore Morgan Clark, Elk Mound senior Hailey Blaskowski and junior McKenna Hurlburt of Durand.

Johansen missed most of the season with an injury, but when she did play was a force in the post while also capable of handling the ball on the perimeter and initiating the offense. Over the course of her eight games played, she averaged a double-double with 15.5 points per game, 10.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals. Her absence from the court was evident over the remainder of the year but head coach Sean Hoolihan credited her for her leadership from the bench and staying engaged with her teammates.

Glaus was a dynamic player for the Wolves this season and led the team in scoring, rebounding and blocks. She was able to score in the paint and mid-range while on the defensive end was a sure rebounder and great shot-blocker for her size/role. Glaus averaged 10.8 points per game, 6.9 rebounds, 2.9 blocks (tied for 13th in the state) and 1.2 steals.

Joining Johansen and Glaus on the second team are senior Tanya Schaefer and freshman Tori Blaskowski of Elk Mound, senior Taylor Irwin of Colfax, sophomore Madisyn Kilboten of Durand and junior Ella Poeschel of Mondovi.

Elmwood/Plum City senior point guard Katie Feuker made the All-DSC Honorable Mention list along with senior Emma Ouellete of Boyceville, junior Leah Sabelko of Durand and senior Sophie Cedarblade of Elk Mound. Feuker was a reliable scorer, distributor and play-maker for the Wolves this year. She averaged 7.1 points per game and was second on the team in rebounding at 4.7 per game along with 2.4 assists and 3.4 steals (both led the team).