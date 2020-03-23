The Hastings Area Swim Team had a successful February as it headed toward the end of the season. From Feb. 8-10, 16 HAST swimmers competed at the PRHN Winter Whiteout Swim Meet in Richfield, Minn. The swimmers teamed up to achieve new times in the GOLD, SLVR and BRNZ divisions. The swimmer of the meet was Cody Stewart, who swam two new Gold times in the 50-yard butterfly and 200 freestyle. He swam five-out-of-six best times and cut more than 27 seconds overall.

Twenty-four swimmers competed at the Vince Herring Classic Feb. 14-16 at the Rochester Recreation Center. They earned new times in the ZONE, CHAMP and GOLD divisions as well as four new HAST team records. The swimmer of the meet was Josephine Larson. Larson swam eight-out-of-eight best times including her first Champ time after moving up to the 13-14 age group in the 200 butterfly. In addition, she swam new Gold Times in the 400 and 100 individual medley and 50 freestyle. Overall, she cut more than 25 seconds.

Setting new HAST team records were Thomas Foss and Kiya Riley. New ZONE times were swam by Foss and Ashtyn Stewart. New CHAMP Times were set by Emelia Berg, Emma Dehmlow, George Jensen, Sofia Kovalenko, Josephine Larson, Ava McNamara and Lila Salzman. Swimming new GOLD times were Emelia Berg, Cara Birken, Jocelyn Brink, Isabel Green, Samuel Green, Jenna Gutterman, Kaylee Hunt, Josephine Larson, Annika Ries, Lila Salzman, Mary Schalk and Cody Stewart.

New SLVR times came from Jacob Barker, Damion Charpentier, Oscar Green, Jaren Kihima, Lauren Krause and Lily Meier. Finally, new BRNZ times were earned by Damion Charpentier and Ava Santamaria.