Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced the “Safer at Home Order” Tuesday afternoon which extends from Thursday, March 25 to Friday, April 24. You can read more about the order and its specifics here .

The order extends school closures until at least April 24, unless it is ended sooner by executive order. This means that spring sports in Wisconsin could not start until about the first week of May at the earliest.

From there, it is all speculation. Each sport takes a varying amount of time before games begin, with golf and tennis probably the quickest while baseball and softball could take as much as two weeks to be ready.

It is baseball and softball which pose the greatest conundrums. Softball playoffs begin May 21 for Divisions 2-5 and while D1 starts May 26. This leaves just three weeks from when practices could start, and only one if teams take two weeks to get ready. Baseball is similar with playoffs starting the first week of June.

The postseasons for boys’ and girls’ track and field and boys’ tennis are also the last week of May. Boys’ golf and girls’ soccer regionals are the first week of June. Those sports could conceivably have two to three weeks of a regular season, which gives them more time and flexibility.

Baseball and softball could play double-headers twice a week and a single game on Saturdays. This might allow teams to make it through the conference slate once before playoffs.

Golf teams would be able to play several meets a week, or use the time for practice and have one regular season meet, a conference meet and then go straight into postseason play. Track and field would be similar.

Girls’ soccer faces the most difficulty getting games in due its inability to play more than a handful of games a week. Tennis has the most flexibility as teams can play duals, triangulars, quads or tournaments multiple times a week.

Until we know what the regular seasons might look like, it is even more difficult speculating about postseason changes for the spring. No matter what, as RiverTowns sports editor Kyle Stevens wrote recently, “things might get weird, but that’s OK.”