The recent ‘stay home’ orders in Minnesota and Wisconsin extended school closures and mean spring sports are a minimum of over a month away. Most schools returned from spring breaks this week, or will next week, and face not only how they will disseminate curriculum for physical education classes but also how to stay in contact with and support their athletes.

Each school has a different approach and varying capacities to achieve this. Some use a decentralized approach, others the vast amount of technology available and then there are schools that fall in the middle. Read below about how Hastings, Red Wing, Prescott and Ellsworth coaches and athletes are adjusting to the situation.

Hastings in the middle of planning

Hastings athletic director Trent Hanson said earlier this week that they are currently planning how to best support their athletes as they are just a few days back from spring break. First and foremost is the students’ well-being.

“We’re really trying to focus on, first of all, how can we support these kids socially and psychologically,” he said. “Remind them that even though we’re all physically separated, we can stick together in different ways.”

Hastings usually has a three-pronged approach with physical education classes under its Human Performance department – which includes SPARQ (speed, power, agility, reaction time, quickness), an elective class which is more athletics focused – and then the summer off-season training program called Raiders Express.

However, it is now the Wild West in terms of athletics and virtual learning. Those physical education classes will receive their curriculum through Schoology, a learning management system. Since many students and athletes do not have workout equipment at home, the workouts will be body weight and movement-based.

For athletes, those coaches who are district employees and setup with Schoology will utilize that to distribute workouts. Those coaches who are not in the district will use the BAND app, which allows communication with large groups.

Besides the workouts, Hanson said each sport will have weekly online meetings with the coaches along with individual check-ins by the coaches with the athletes. Teams will also continue to do character development and the associated curriculum, but in a different format.

It should be noted that no mandatory workouts, training, etc can be required during this time by MSHSL and WIAA decree. All participating is optional.

“Just like for some kids math or science is their favorite thing about coming to school every day, for many kids it’s their sport and we know that,” Hanson finished. “So we want to keep that connection as strong as we can, so yeah we’re going to be coming at it in a few different ways.”

Red Wing offers home workout plans

Last week, Red Wing coaches were advised to reach out on a weekly basis. Currently, that communication between coaches and athletes has become more frequent.

Following along with the guidelines set by Gov. Walz and the CDC, Red Wing Athletic Director Paul Hartmann said Winger coaches will continue to reach out via Google Hangouts and Zoom to monitor how things are going at home.

Hartmann said he’s seen evidence that the community is getting outside with their families.

“Whether it’s playing catch with a family member for baseball, running outside for track or putting in the basement, the athletes are finding ways to observe social distancing while focusing on their sport,” Hartmann said.

The Red Wing performance center, which normally has varied workouts for every athlete based on sport, has sent out more generalized plans which focus more on core strength, flexibility and body weights. Hartmann said the reason they’ve gone with generalized workout plans is because none of the sports have started and not everyone has equipment to use at home.

“Everyone is still trying, but this remains new to everyone,” Hartmann said when it comes to getting used to home workouts and staying connected.

The hope is the athletes will remain active through the workouts or by another plan they’ve seen online leading up to the hopeful return of spring sports on May 4.

Prescott utilizes technology

Prescott football head coach Kevin Haglund coordinates the Cardinals’ strength and conditioning programs and is already using technology to distribute workouts to athletes even though they are on spring break.

The physical education teachers are using Infinite Campus to send out curriculum to their classes so their students can still earn credit. Haglund already uses an app called PLT4M, which can be downloaded on smartphones or tablets, for Prescott’s strength and conditioning program and it has added remote workout functions due to the closures around the country.

Haglund said PLT4M provided two to three weeks worth of workouts, six or seven a week, which he is sending out to athletes as well as programs of his own design. The app usually tells participants the sets and weights to do in the weight room, but with its remote workouts provides tips on how to make them harder. All the workouts provided use body weight or exercises that don’t require equipment, though Haglund said he has offered to design programs for those athletes that do have gyms at home.

Like Hanson said, keeping in touch with athletes and students is the top priority. Haglund has reached out to seniors and captains for help with checking in with everyone on top of coaches staying in contact. Some coaches have provided Haglund with workouts he can distribute using the Remind app, which allows him to send out mass text messages.

Haglund encourages everyone to get creative, whether it be looking up exercises on YouTube for guidance, filling book bags with books for extra weight or utilizing things outdoors to help with workouts. He has made himself available for questions, check-ins to help accountability and is even considering taping workouts for athletes and students to follow along to.

Ellsworth staying connected

Speaking a week ago and then again this week, teaching assistant and multi-sport coach Cory Brathall said as of yet Ellsworth has not made a coordinated effort to disseminate workout materials to its athletes. When talking last week, gyms and workout facilities like Snap Fitness were still open. He did say that they have started to explore doing so and it could be in the future.

However, Panther coaches and teachers are emphasizing ways to stay in contact with both students and athletes.

“We have just been trying to go out of our way to stay in some sort of contact with the kids, not just the athletes but all students encouraging them to reach out with any questions, but really just to make sure they are doing ok,” Brathall said. “Things like Google Hangouts and Zoom video chats have helped everyone out, teachers and coaches alike.”

The upcoming month will test not only teachers but coaches as well as they try to interact and provide guidance to their athletes from afar under the spectre of an uncertain season. Read here (for Minnesota) and here (for Wisconsin) about speculation of how the sports delay could affect season schedules and what the rest of the spring might look like.

