“Because of all the transition we’re in with new board members and a new superintendent (Jeff Pesta), we just wanted to talk about it at a work session to get people up to speed,” Hanson said. “If we look at the big picture of finances, here’s where athletics is ... how we break down.”

The impetus for the presentation was Hanson’s request for a small increase, about 2% of his operating budget. This represents an even smaller margin of the total athletic budget. Overall, Hanson oversees several budgets including operational, personnel and capital (facilities). He said that usually such a request would be worked out with the superintendent and finance director, but he wanted to take the chance to educate and help emphasize the importance of athletics to the board.

”Athletics are not the most important thing that a school district does, but they are often the thing that many of your families and neighborhoods care the most about ... It is just recognizing that your athletic programs literally and figuratively are the front porch of your school house,” Hanson said. “They can reach out and touch those activities, they can come and watch. So in terms of its place in our system, how we aim to develop the whole person and not just the athlete, I also wanted to walk them through what a great value educational athletics are in a school system."

According to Hanson, athletics brings in around $250,000 per year between gate fees (admission to events) and participation fees. The athletic department pays out about $1,000,000 in salaries, transportation, supplies, officials, event staff and fees. He said that net negative, as a percent of the school district’s overall budget, is only about 1%-2%.

“When you look at it that way, and look at the cultural fabric that sports are and how much people value it, it’s an incredible bang for your buck,” Hanson said. “It’s a great thing that we can run what we run on such a relatively lean amount of money in comparison to all the other things that our district pays for.”

He went on to give examples of that value like 50% of the student body participates in at least one MSHSL sport and that in general, student-athletes have better attendance rates, higher GPAs and less discipline referrals than the average among the whole student body.

“Over 90% of HHS student athletes report being proud to be a member of their team and that their coaches intentionally teach life lessons and character to apply outside the game,” Hanson said. “Further, we provide performance psychology and mental training in a unique partnership with Minnesota State University-Mankato, as well as complimentary IMPACT concussion testing. Our kids really receive purpose-driven, education-based experience.”

That 2% increase in the operating budget that Hanson requested equates to $10,000-$12,000 in new expenses. There are three main reasons for the increase:

First is that the Minnesota State High School League is increasing its per activity fees from $110 to $150-$160. It is also instituting a $1 per participant fee. Combined that adds between $2,500-$3,000 annual increase.

About 15% of the MSHSL’s budget comes from school membership fees like those listed above. Its revenue in other areas like attendance at section and state tournaments, and corporate sponsorships is falling so they are being forced to adapt.

”They’re trying to pivot and adjust and think differently,” Hanson said. “This is just one way that they’re trying to balance the books, but the reality is that it is going to be a larger cost back on schools.”

Second, there continues to be changes to helmet certification and reconditioning standards. In the past this only applied to football, but now includes baseball, softball and boys’ lacrosse helmets as well. On top of this, the cycle where football helmets need to be re-evaluated is being shortened. In all, Hanson said this will add a cost of $4,000-$6,000 annually for re-certification and purchase of new helmets when needed.

Related to the helmet issue is the third reason. Due to the emphasis over the last several years on helmet safety, Hanson has been regularly exceeding his helmet re-certification budget and wishes to rectify that area.

“If you think back to five, six years ago when concussions, football helmets and certification was a big, national story, there were either legitimate questions and/or some cases of necessary pressure on schools to document what they are doing with their helmets ... and how they take care of them,” he said. “My overall budget has been on or under the number every year overall, but that particular line item I’ve had to overspend by quite a bit in the name of safety. We weren’t doing anything wrong five years ago, but we wanted to be even more aggressive staying on cycle.”

In preparation for the workshop, Hanson said he was also asked by interim Superintendent Jeff Pesta to prepare a recommendation for changes to participation fees as school boards often have questions in that area. So Hanson put together a plan to slowly increase participating fees over the next six years while also staying below average compared to other peer schools. However, this was not a recommendation to actually do so, but rather a plan should the school board ever wish to discuss such an option.

Hastings currently charges a flat fee ($150, family max of $600) for every activity. Other schools have a graduated scale or tiers depending on the length of season and how much that sport costs, for example the difference between hockey and cross-country in terms of equipment and ice time.