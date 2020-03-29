Numerous past Hastings Raiders athletes and Hastings natives are having success playing collegiate sports around the country. Others are coaching or have continued their love for athletics in other ways. Below are several former Raiders who saw success in athletics after leaving Hastings High School. If you know of someone who is continuing their passion for sports past high school from Hastings, please let me know at ahamilton@rivertowns.net.

Danielle Roberts

Danielle Roberts graduated from Hastings High School in 2017 and played her junior season of women’s soccer this past fall at the University of Northwestern in St. Paul. Northwestern is a NCAA Division III school in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. Roberts played in 18 games this year and helped lead the Eagles to an 11-11 overall record with a 7-1 conference mark. She made seven starts, scored 10 goals and added four assists for 24 points.

Roberts was Academic All-Conference in 2018 and then was named to the UMAC All-Conference Second Team this past season. In her career at UNW, she has played in 52 games and has 14 goals and four assists. Danielle is the daughter of Randy and Beverly Roberts and is majoring in marketing.

Callie McNary

Callie McNary is in her sophomore year at Concordia University in Nebraska where she plays soccer for the Bulldogs, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) school. Concordia went 6-11-2 this season and were 6-4-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. McNary played in 18 games at forward this past fall and started in 12 of them. As a freshman, she played in 17 games and scored two goals.

While at Hastings, she was a three-year starter and four-time letter winner for Raider girls’ soccer under Scott Meier. McNary was a two-year captain and named All-Conference and All-Section three times each. Callie is the daughter of Dave and Bonnie McNary and is majoring in elementary education.

Natasha Girgen

Natasha Girgen graduated from HHS this past spring and recently finished her freshman season swimming at Saginaw Valley State University, a NCAA DII school. Virgen primarily swam freestyle events for the Cardinals this season. She swam a 24.84 second time in 50-yard freestyle, 53.94 in the 100 freestyle and 1 minute, 56.59 seconds in the 200 freestyle at the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) championships in February. In November she recorded a time of 5:19.31 in the 500 freestyle at the Gail Moll Pebworth Invitational and then swam a 2:21.13 in the 200 butterfly in a meet against Northern Michigan.

Lexy Langenfeld

Lexy Langenfeld is a junior at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where she plays volleyball for the Bulldogs, a DII school in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). This fall she played in 24 matches at middle blocker, for a total of 57 sets, and recorded 95 kills, six blocks and 35 block assists. Langenfeld saw a much more significant role as she doubled her playing time from her sophomore season as the Bulldogs went 25-7 overall and 16-4 in the NSIC before losing in the second round of the NCAA regional tournament.

While at Hastings Langenfeld was a three-year starter under former head coach Rita Girgen and was All-Metro East Conference twice. She is the daughter of Cory and Jolen Langenfeld and is studying integrated elementary and special education at UMD.