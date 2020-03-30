After performing well in a competition in St. Louis Park on March 6, the Red Wing Figure Skating Club is looking ahead to the Ice Sports Industry (ISI) Worlds competition in Blaine in July.

Each year the Red Wing skating club puts on a production. All of the club members, mostly elementary kids, choose what they'd like to perform. This year the club has been performing "Life is a Highway."

The full 90-minute show features accompanied skating set to songs about the road or traveling themes. For competitions, like the Bold Ice Challenge in St. Louis Park, Red Wing performs a 5-minute production using "A Sunday by the Sea" from their "Life is a Highway" performance.

Red Wing Skating Club president Nikki Neeser said the skaters feel good about their placement and where they're at ahead of the ISI Worlds.

"We were super exited that we did well at the competition in St. Louis Park. We didn't have a lot of teams to compete against in SLP, so we're looking forward to the Worlds which will have much tougher competition," Neeser said. "We hope the work we put into that and our first trial run of a competitions will set us up well."

Some competitions are graded on technical skills while others are graded on entertainment and choreography. Red Wing is focusing on the latter. Neeser said nearly all the skaters compete in the short number and as they would for a larger "Life is a Highway" number.

The RWFSC held its annual show on March 14 and 15. Neeser said she's glad the club was able to perform in both competition and its annual show ahead of state-wide closures due to COVID-19.

For the next couple months, the club would have practiced ahead of the ISI Worlds.

"All of the skating rinks that we normally use right now are closed," Neeser said. "We're going to have to be patient to see what happens as we go through the next couple of months."

Neeser said practices are often held in Hastings or South St. Paul. Once those rinks open, Neeser said she believes it won't take long for the skaters pick up where it left off.

Barring any delay or cancellation, Red Wing would compete in the production category. The entire event is set for July 20-25. Production is held on the final three days.

The RWFSC last competed in the ISI Worlds in 2016, finishing 30th among 63 total teams mostly from the U.S.

Neeser said the Red Wing skating club is always looking for more skaters and welcomes any who would like to join. More information can found on the RWFSC tab at redwingathleticassociation.org.