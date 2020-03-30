Junior Autumn Earney continued to add her name to the Ellsworth girls’ basketball record book at the end of this season when she hit 1,000 career points in the regular season finale against St. Croix Central. Earney entered the game needing 22 points to hit the milestone after setting the program’s single-game scoring record earlier on in the year.

“I knew I had 22 left to go and I was really nervous because we started off a little cold. We came around, I had free throws and I missed one and then I got my 1,000th (point) on the second,” Earney said. “I just kind of went blank, ‘I just hit it’ (she thought). Family and stuff being there, seeing them up in the stands and my teammates right away came around me congratulating me.”

Panther head coach Jason Janke said it was a special season in terms of milestones for the Ellsworth girls.

"We are sure happy for Autumn. She has really done things with team-first goals, just like Kaitlyn (Nugent) has done it,” he said. “Having coached quite a while, it's the first time I've seen two kids reach a milestone like 1,000 at relatively the same time. They are great kids and they really work well together, which isn't always the case when you have two major scoring players on the same team.

Senior Kaitly Nugent hit 1,000 points on Jan. 30 and Earney set the girls’ single-game scoring record with 37 points against Spring Valley on Jan. 3. Earney said that it was special to hit 1,000 points during this particular season.

“To get it this year when we really made a difference in the Middle Border Conference and as a team as a whole. I just feel like it’s another step up the ladder and we’re really improving,” she said.

Earney finished second in the MBC in scoring with 18.7 points per game along with 4.1 rebounds per game, 1.4 assists per game and 3.6 steals per game. The Panthers went 9-15 overall including the playoffs and finished fifth in the MBC with a 5-9 record. It was the best season for Ellsworth in a decade, which included its first playoff win in four years over Altoona before they lost to No. 1-seeded Arcadia in the regional semifinals.