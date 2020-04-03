Numerous past Woodbury, East Ridge and Park athletes and natives are having success playing collegiate sports around the country. Others are coaching or have continued their love for athletics in other ways. Below are several former Royals, Raptors and Wolfpack players who saw success in athletics after leaving their high schools. If you know of someone who is continuing their passion for sports past high school from The Bulletin area, please let me know at ahamilton@rivertowns.net.

Grant Ryerse

Grant Ryerse is a Woodbury native and 2017 graduate of East Ridge High School. Ryerse is a redshirt junior at the University of Minnesota where he is a kicker/punter for the Golden Gophers. Ryerse redshirted his first year, did not play last season but then appeared in 13 games this past fall as a kickoff specialist. He kicked off 74 times and recorded 31 touchbacks for the Gophers, who went 11-2 including a win over Auburn in the Outback Bowl.

While at East Ridge, Ryerse was a captain his senior year when he made six field goals and 36 extra points for the Raptors. That senior season, he was named KARE 11 All-Metro Offense, First Team All-State and Star Tribune All-Metro First Team. In his prep career, Ryerse made 161 extra point attempts including 62 straight from 2014 to 2016. He is the son of Mac and Mary Ryerse and is a mechanical engineering major.

Jake West

Jake West is a 2017 graduate of Woodbury High School and attends Bemidji State University where he plays football for the Beavers. A Woodbury native, West redshirted his first year at BSU and played 11 games as a redshirt freshman, as well as seven this past fall. In 2018 he had 14 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. This season he recorded 15 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups. The Beavers went 8-3 overall this fall in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) including a 66-30 regular season finale win over Minot State.

In his time playing for the Royals, West was a four-time letter winner in football and basketball. He was All-Suburban East Conference in both sports his junior and senior season. West is the son of Leroy West and Jenny Flores.

Brandon Alt

Also playing football at Bemidji State is 2017 Park graduate Brandon Alt. Alt redshirted his first year and then played in two games at quarterback in 2018 before suffering a season-ending injury. In those two games, he completed 17 of 32 passes for 348 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 71 yards on 11 attempts. This past fall he took a medical redshirt after playing in one game where he went 15-for-25 for four touchdowns.

Alt was a three-sport athlete for the Wolfpack in high school with football, basketball and baseball. He was a four-time letter winner in football and baseball, lettered three times in basketball and was All-Conference Honorable Mention in basketball and baseball. Alt is the son of Rick and Cheryl Alt and is studying exercise science.