Numerous past Hastings Raiders athletes and Hastings natives are having success playing collegiate sports around the country. Others are coaching or have continued their love for athletics in other ways. Below are several former Raiders who saw success in athletics after leaving Hastings High School. If you know of someone who is continuing their passion for sports past high school from Hastings, please let me know at ahamilton@rivertowns.net.

Michael Junker

Michael Junker racked up the awards in his final season playing football for the Bemidji State University Beavers. Junker played in all 11 games this fall and led the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in interceptions (8), interceptions for touchdowns (2) and passes defended (10). On top of those he had 43 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Bemidji State went 8-3 overall in 2019, all in the NSIC.

Junker was well-recognized in his final year. He was named to the Fall NSIC All-Academic team, NSIC North Division First Team All-Conference, AP Division II All-America Second Team Defense and AFCA All-America First Team Defense.

Junker graduated from Hastings High School in 2015 and was a three-sport athlete in football, hockey and baseball. He was two-time all-conference in football, named to the Pioneer Press All-East Metro Team in 2014 and was All-Conference Honorable Mention in hockey. Michael is the son of Todd and Suzie Junker.

Eryn Furney

Eryn Furney is a Hastings native, 2018 HHS graduate and a freshman this year at Dakota County Technical College where she plays volleyball for the Blue Knights. Furney is a designated setter for DCTC and appeared in six matches this past fall for 10 sets. The Blue Knights went 16-8 overall in the fall including a nine-match winning streak.

Mike Rodriguez

Mike Rodriguez, a Hastings native and HHS graduate, is in his second year at Augsburg University where he is a kicker/punter for the Auggie football team. Rodriguez started at Inver Hills Community College. He played in eight games during 2018, including three starts, as a wide receiver during which he caught six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown along with seven punt returns for 79 yards.

This past fall, Rodriguez played in 10 games with 26 punts and 28 kickoffs. The Auggies went 2-8 overall and 1-7 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC). Their two wins came over Hamline University and Ripon College (Wis.).

Jacob Bacon

Jacob Bacon had another great year on the football field and in the classroom. Bacon, a 2016 graduate of HHS, has played in and started 31 games on the offensive line for the Bulldogs for the past three years. This past fall, Bacon started 10 games, was a Pioneer Football League (PFL) Academic First Team honoree and received recognition for several other academic awards.

While at Hastings, Bacon was All-Metro East Conference and All-State his senior year on top of All-Conference as a junior. He also was a two-time sectional wrestling champion and state tournament entrant. He is the son of Steve and Beth Bacon, graduated with a 3.93 GPA on his way to bachelors degrees in actuarial science and finance and is now enrolled in Drake’s Masters of Business Administration program.