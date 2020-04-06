Numerous Republican Eagle-area athletes are having success playing collegiate sports around the country. Others are coaching or have continued their love for athletics in other ways. Below are several former players who saw success in athletics after leaving their high schools. If you know of someone who is continuing their passion for sports past high school from the Republican Eagle area, please let me know at ahamilton@rivertowns.net.

Taylor Heise

Taylor Heise, a Lake City native and 2018 graduate of Red Wing High School, is a sophomore at the University of Minnesota where she is a standout player for the Gopher women’s hockey team. Heise saw her sophomore season cut short as the NCAA tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. She played in all 36 games this winter and was third on the team in points with 43, including 18 goals and 25 assists. The Gophers went 27-6-3 on the year and lost in the WCHA Final to Ohio State in overtime. Heise was named to All-WCHA Third Team this winter after making the All-WCHA Rookie Team as a freshman.

While at Red Wing, Heise was a three-sport athlete and helped the Wingers to four Class A state tournament appearances in her six years on varsity. She was the 2018 Ms. Hockey winner as a senior when she scored 104 points (74 goals, 30 assists) and Red Wing won a state consolation championship. She also competed in soccer and track. Heise is the daughter of Tony and Amy Heise and plans to study kinesiology.

Logan Benson

Logan Benson is a 2019 graduate of Ellsworth High School and a freshman at Southwest Minnesota State University where he plays basketball for the Mustangs. Benson red-shirted this season for SMSU which went 8-21 overall and 5-17 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC).

Benson holds Panther records in points (1,330), rebounds (874) and assists (297). He was a four-time letter winner, an All-State Honorable Mention honoree, two-times All-Middle Border Conference First Team and one time Second Team as well as all-conference in football. Logan is the son of Jared and Kristie Benson and is a physical education/teaching major.

Peter Brookshaw

Peter Brookshaw is a 2018 Prescott graduate and sophomore baseball player at North Dakota State University. Before the spring sports season was cut short, Brookshaw played in and started 17 games for the Bison and hit .274 with one home run, 16 RBI and 17 hits. As a freshman, he played and started all 43 games for NDSU and was named to the Summit League Academic Honor Roll. Brookshaw hit .266 on the season with a .974 fielding percentage, 45 hits, 25 RBI and 28 walks. He led the team in hits, doubles, walks and stolen bases as the Bison went 19-24 overall and 15-15 in the Summit League.

Brookshaw racked up the awards as a two-sport athlete in baseball and basketball for the Cardinals. He led them to a Division 3 state championship in basketball, was a Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) All-State First Team honoree and D2 Player of the Year in 2017. He holds school records for career at-bats, hits, doubles, batting average and slugging percentage. Peter is the son of Joe and Tina Brookshaw. His two older brothers, Billy and Mike, both played baseball at Augsburg University. He plans on studying business administration.

Bailee O’Reilly

Bailee O’Reilly is a 2017 graduate of Goodhue High School and now wrestles for the University of Minnesota. O’Reilly red-shirted as a freshman and went 16-7 overall in open competitions, including a 10-match winning streak. Last year, he was 23-8 including championships at the Worthington and North Country opens. This season, Bailee went 22-11 overall at 165 pounds, 11-5 in duals and 6-7 in Big 10 competition. He was a NCAA qualifier and the No. 28 seed before the tournament was cancelled.

O’Reilly wrestled and played football for Goodhue where he was a two-time section champion and state tournament qualifier, as well as being all-state twice. He is the son of Zach and Jamie O’Reilly and has six siblings.