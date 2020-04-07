Walking from the parking lot that was barely big enough for all of our cars just beyond centerfield, using the path that ran along the outfield fence to the first base side, and then into the dugout.

A lot of excitement builds up in the short 2 minute walk from the parking lot to the dugout. I visualized how I was going to play each game during that walk. Squinting at the freshly mowed grass, carefully manicured infield dirt on a warm and breezy sun-filled afternoon, it was part of my preparation and routine. To be able to play at all, to even begin to prepare for a game was in question my senior year.

During a physical education class, I suffered a concussion. At the time, it seemed to be relatively minor.

It wasn’t.

Baseball practice was just about to start in the fieldhouse when the injury occurred. I felt the effects much longer than anticipated. I was unable to do much in February and the first few weeks into March.

The workload grew to what felt like enormous proportions. While trying to catch up on all the school work, I trained to the best of my ability under the limitations of the concussion protocol.

Finally, after eight long weeks, I was cleared to play. I’m not sure my teammates or coaches knew how good it felt to be welcomed back. To hand the head coach my medical slip saying I was good to go and practice again with the team.

I took advantage of every drill and every live batting practice session because it felt so good just to be playing again.

Everything about my senior season felt great. Every moment of the season was special to me after spending two months wondering if the concussion would keep me from playing.

Every home game that spring, during the walk from the parking lot to the dugout, I thought about all the people that helped me get back. I thought about how great it was to be playing and didn’t focus so much on how I wanted to play that day. It was more about how grateful I felt to be playing.

Even as a reporter, I found myself doing much of the same. I thought about how great it was just to be able to cover a sport. No matter which sport it was last spring, I felt a small amount of that excitement I felt as a senior.

As I’ve sat looking out the window of my home office, I can’t help but feel every spring sports athlete might get that same excitement upon their return.

Sadly, the spring sports season is in serious doubt. Governor Tim Walz said in a daily briefing last week that there is a strong possibility schools will be closed for the rest of the year.

No school means no sports.

All of the excitement we share when arriving to play in the spring has taken a serious gut punch. Parents won’t be able to cheer on their kids, friends won’t be able to cheer on their classmates and teammates won’t be able to cheer for the successes of one another.

For the seniors, these mean so much more. Having that support during what may for many be the final season they participate means a great deal. It did for me on my senior night.

The seniors may be robbed of their seasons, their goals and their time spent with friends, but this shouldn’t stop us from celebrating their accomplishments.

There’s been many social media challenges which involve sharing a picture with the person sharing it participating in the sport. So here’s another. Using #RivertownSeniors share a story, picture or give thanks for the seniors as everyone normally would on their respective senior night. It may just brighten the day of a senior whose season is likely lost. It can be a way to share the memories for all to enjoy and not lose out on being able to applaud the hard work the seniors have put in to compete this spring.