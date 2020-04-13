RIVER FALLS -- A decision made by the University of Wisconsin-Madison last Friday to extend the cancellation of campus events through June 30 didn’t do anything to raise people’s hopes that high school sports will return this spring.

The decision to extend the closure of campus facilities eliminated the possibility of conducting any WIAA spring state tournaments scheduled at campus venues, including the boys individual and team tennis tournaments scheduled at Nielsen Tennis Stadium June 4-6 and June 12-13, respectfully; the state boys golf championship at University Ridge June 15-16; and the state softball tournament at Goodman Diamond June 11-13.

The decision to extend the closure addresses the ongoing concern and efforts to prevent and control the spread of the infectious respiratory disease COVID-19, according to the university.

Spring high school sports are currently suspended statewide because of concerns about virus, which has led to schools in the state being closed amid a safer-at-home order from Gov. Tony Evers that remains in place until at least April 24.

Even before UW-Madison’s decision to keep its campus facilities closed, River Falls High School athletic director Rollie Hall wasn’t too optimistic about this year’s spring seasons being salvaged.

“We’re all on lockdown until the 24th in Wisconsin, but nationally it’s to 30th; I don’t know which one takes precedence,” he said. “Even if we start the 24th, you have to have seven days of practice and now you’re into the first week of May so it’s going to be tough. Nobody knows how long it’s going to last.”

Hall said another factor in any decision to resume competition is the varying degree to which the virus has affected different areas of the state. He pointed to Milwaukee County, which as of Monday, April 13, had 1,743 reported COVID-19 cases, compared to seven cases in Pierce County and 10 in St. Croix.

“I want to hold out hope that we can come back but it hasn’t really hit our area yet,” he said. “And over in the Twin Cities you’ve got hundreds of cases, and there’s lots of people who live here that work in the Cities. So it’s all relative.”

The WIAA Board of Control will meet April 21 via video conferencing to discuss options for the remainder of the spring sports seasons and summertime contact. The association said it will continue to follow the directives issued by Evers in relation to the closure or reopening of schools since interscholastic activities are extensions of the classroom and serve as a partner in the total education process.

Hudson athletic director Aaron Moen said any decision to resume high school sports this spring will ultimately be made at the state level.

“We’re doing everything we can to make something happen and holding out hope that we can,” he said. “We’re just following what the WIAA is saying and the WIAA is responding to the state.”