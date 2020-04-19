Each year since 1998, the NHL and its players’ association have worked together to raise funds for Hockey Fights Cancer. To date, the initiative has raised over $20 million.

This year the cause was brought closer to home, and the Hastings community came out in full support. Last week it was announced that the Hastings Hockey Association finished in first place in three categories.

The Hastings Hockey Association was the top program in total fundraising. For its efforts, it was awarded the John Gegen Cup.

“Being the first year, we were able to name it after somebody,” said TJ Johnson, president of the Hastings Hockey Boosters. “John is the player in our organization who at the age of 5 was diagnosed with cancer.”

John, now 13, was able to fight off his cancer and is now playing with the organization on the Pee Wee B1 team, Johnson said.

The top overall team in total fundraising was the Hastings Squirt B team which brought in $4,025. The team was awarded a suite for a Minnesota Wild game, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team was unable to take advantage of the offer this spring.

Alissa Stoffel was also recognized with the Cap George MVP Award. The award is in recognition of an individual that distinguishes themselves in their efforts to support their associations to raise funds.

A press release stating Stoffel’s accomplishments noted:

“Alissa was on the forefront of the effort to get more teams involved and helped develop new ideas and create a better experience with the new Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer effort. Alissa led the charge to make sure the teams had enough of the “I Fight For” signs and the teams’ efforts to create events around the games.”

How was all of the money raised?

“We saw a lot of teams do a chuck-a-puck,” Johnson said. “Bake sales, a couple teams did an auction that you had to take a picture with your favorite player after the game. A bunch of teams took shifts bagging groceries at Cub Foods — all the money they earned was donated to the cause.”

Johnson said that community support for the hockey program and that money raised went for a good cause made for a good combination.

“Cancer is something that touches everyone,” Johnson said. “I think that everybody has some sort of connection.”