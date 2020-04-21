STEVENS POINT, Wis.-- Any hopes for a spring season for Wisconsin high school athletes were dashed Tuesday when the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Board of Control voted 10-1 to cancel all 2020 spring sports competitions and spring state tournament series.

The move was expected after Gov. Tony Evers extended his stay-at-home and school closure order through May 26. The order continues a prohibition on all interscholastic training, practices, scrimmages and contests.

High school sports have been on hold since March when the WIAA canceled the high school basketball tournaments in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Spring sports were put on suspension until today's vote to cancel. The decision impacts baseball, softball, boys golf, girls soccer, boys tennis and boys and girls track and field.

The chance of spring sports competitions took a big hit April 10, when the University of Wisconsin-Madison announced its extension to cancel campus events through June 30. The decision eliminated the possibility of conducting WIAA state tournaments scheduled at campus venues.

Things looked bleaker when Gov. Evers extended the state’s Safer at Home order to May 26, ordering all public and private K-12 schools to remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. At the time the WIAA put off discussing the membership’s options for the remainder of the spring sports seasons until its scheduled meeting today via video conferencing.

While voting to cancel the spring seasons, the WIAA Board of Control voted to expand out-of-season contact opportunities from five to 30 contact days for spring athletes during summer, pending local guidelines.

The WIAA says 30 days of summer contact will be allowed for spring coaches if they include seniors and abide by the governor's orders. Virtual coaching can continue through June 30, or when state order would allow, before the 30 contact days would begin.

The 30 days of coach contact will not be a WIAA summer season, but will allow teams to get together and potentially practice or compete with other teams using school resources. It will be up to each school to allow or limit the activities.

To expand to 30 days, the contact must include seniors, otherwise the contact days will remain at five.

While the WIAA seasons would be canceled, the move would allow spring sports teams to get together for a limited time over the summer and possibly find local/individual opportunities to compete.