BROOKLYN CENTER — The Minnesota State High School League announced Thursday afternoon that all spring sports activities would be canceled for the 2019-20 school year.

The announcement was in response to Gov. Tim Walz's declaration that schools remain closed for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation applies to all forms of student participation in athletics and fine arts. Section and state tournaments are also cancelled.

"This difficult decision was one we had hoped we would not need to make," said Erich Martens, the MSHSL's executive director. "Our activities and athletics offer so much to so many students and their school communities, and we thank all who work to provide these amazing opportunities to students.

"We also value the incredible benefits of strong and supportive connections between students and their advisors, and our hope is that these will continue even during the time when they are not able to participate or meet face to face."

Before Thursday, all schools were to remain closed until May 4, according to the governor's stay-at-home order. That changed during Walz's public information teleconference Thursday.